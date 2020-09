Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring "Market on the Main" on the streets of the downtown business district from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Similar to the group's August Super Sidewalk Sale, the event encourages area residents to "Shop Local."

For registration and additional information on the event, call 740-425-4300, send an email to bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com.