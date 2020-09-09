17th annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show set for Sept. 12-13

Barnesville Enterprise

NEW ATHENS -- The 17th annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 12 and 13, 2020 on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between U.S. 22 and New Athens. Just over one mile west of New Athens.

Antique trucks, construction, and mining will be on static display and in operation throughout the weekend. Equipment owned by the Harrison Coal and Reclamation Historical Park (HCRHP), members of the HCRHP, Ohio Valley Chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association, Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club Chapter 22, and other organizations will be displayed or in operation such as draglines, shovels, trucks, crawlers, dozers, and more. Show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Equipment will be in operation around 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Silver Spade operators cab and bucket are located on the grounds. The Silver Spade operators cab was painted in 2017 to the original colors it was in 1965.

During show time and special events is the only times the location is open to the public and the show is a great time to visit the grounds.

A southern style barbeque food stand by Two Guys and a Grill Southern Style Barbeque. Some of the tentative food items include pulled pork, fish, burgers, loaded baked potato and other items. Subject to changes and additions.

All antique trucks, construction, crawler, and mining (surface or underground) equipment are welcome. Bring you antique trucks, crawler, construction, mining equipment for some digging fun or static display. Exhibitor camping available on site. Photo and history displays area also welcome Friday is set up day for anyone wishing to bring in their antique trucks, crawler, construction, and mining equipment before the show.

The 17th annual show is dedicated to the memory of Richard Hyde, Fred Phillippi, and Tom Saffell. Admission is $3 per person.

They will be following state/local health guidelines. They ask if you are sick to stay home and attend the show next year.

For 17th annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show information, contact 740-312-5385 or mail: oldironshow@yahoo.com. Find Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show on Facebook @ www.facebook.com/OCMES