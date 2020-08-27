Man with ties to Ohio Valley taken into custody in South Dakota

Barnesville Enterprise

A man with ties to the Ohio Valley has been taken into custody in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Barnesville police believe Timothy Sargent stole a vehicle from the senior citizens center the first week of August.

He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for multiple shootings in Ohio and Indiana and has also been named a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Milton, W.Va., recently.

Sargent allegedly shot at a homeless encampment on Aug. 17 in Cleveland and also allegedly shot and killed a woman in Akron on Aug. 18.

The U.S. Marshalls said he is a suspect in the Milton murder and is also wanted for questioning in another shooting on Aug. 19 in Indiana.