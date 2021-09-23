Roes celebrate golden wedding anniversary

Special to the Enterprise

Bill and Renee Roe celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sept. 23, 2021. They were united in marriage on that date in 1971 at the Salesville Church of Faith with the Rev. Bill Irvin officiating. John Reed and Martha Ann Thompson served as attendants.

Bill is the son of the late Ralph and Faye (Stoneburner) Roe, and Renee is the daughter of the late Sam and Jean (Seyler) Reed. The couple has three children, Karen (Willie) Walker and Andrea Roe of Salesville, and Daniel (Sheila) Roe of Senecaville. They have six grandchildren, Cinnamon, Andrew, Avery, Autumn, Deagan, and Allysen; and one great-grandchild, Joel.

Bill retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 36 years of service as a rural carrier. Renee retired after 25 years of service as an assignment commissioner at the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

If you would like to send a card to congratulate them on their 50th anniversary, you may send it to 60288 Salem Road, Salesville, OH 43778.