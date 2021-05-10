Greenwoods celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Special to the Enterprise

Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Beans) and Dorcas Greenwood, of Barnesville, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 14, 2021.

They were married on April 14, 1956.

Dorcas is the daughter of the late Robert and Elva Hanlon. She is retired from the Barnesville School system.

Beans is the son of the late Elmer and Gladys Greenwood. He is retired from the South Central Power Co.

They have two children, Jim Greenwood (Debbie), of Hebron, and Bob Greenwood (Kathy), of Grayslake, Illinois. They also have three grandchildren, Amy, Jason and Samantha.