Miller earns Veteran School Board Member recognition

COLUMBUS – Robert D. Miller, a board member for Barnesville Exempted Village Schools in Barnesville was recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region.

Recognition took place during the Southeast Region’s virtual Fall Conference on September 24. Mr. Miller was presented his award on Dec. 17 during the Board of Education’s December meeting.

The Veteran School Board Member Award recognizes school board members who have served 10, 15, 20 and 25 plus years on their local school boards. Mr. Miller was recognized for 15 years of service. The Southeast Region is comprised of 18 counties representing 84 school districts.

