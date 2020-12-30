Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Ruth Ann Fitch given by Barbara McCort and Betty Ann Gastineau.

Betty by Tiffany McDaniel. In memory of Ruth Ann Fitch given by Barbara McCort and Betty Ann Gastineau.

A Year In Flowers by Erin Benzakein. In memory of Mary L. Carpenter given by Martha Wells, Wesley and Molly, Rodney and Kelly, Diane and Tom, Donald and Tammy, Todd and Families.

Christmas In The Country by Rhonda McCray. In memory of Doris A. Haynes given by Barnesville Chapter #206 OES.

Fiction

Outsider by Linda Castillo. Mystery

The Fall Of Shannara: The Last Druid by Terry Brooks. Fantasy

Amish Christmas Twins by Shelley Shepard Gray. Large Print Inspirational

Pray For Death by William Johnstone. Large Print Western

Three Women Disappear by James Patterson. Large Print

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman.

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi.

Layla by Colleen Hoover.

Dreaming Death by Heather Graham.

The Regrets by Amy Bonnaffons.

The Love Story Of Missy Carmichael by Beth Morrey.

Non-Fiction

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. Biography

Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson. Young Adult Biography

The Happy In A Hurry Cookbook by Steve Doocy.

Simple Farmhouse Life by Lisa Bass.

The Secret Life Of Cows by Rosamund Young.

Children’s

Santa’s Christmas With A Mask by Divya Mohan.

Llama Llama Hide & Seek by Anna Dewdney. Boardbook

Sun And Moon Have A Tea Party by Yumi Heo.

The Couch Potato by Jory John.

There’s An Alien In Your Book by Tom Fletcher.

A Thousand No’s by DJ Corchin.

50 Things You Didn’t Know About Colonial America by Sean O’Neill.

Talkin’ Golf And Tennis by Jim Gigliotti,

Talkin’ Hockey Jim Gigliotti.

Animal Antics by Derek Harvey.

Book on CDs

All That Glitters by Danielle Steel.

The Awakening by Nora Roberts.