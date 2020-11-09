Library adds new items to its shelves

Submitted to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Before You Were Born by Deborah Kerbel. In memory of Charles “Chuck” Stephen given by Justin, Brandi, Madyson and Kennedy Little.

A Century Of NFL Football by Roger Gordon. In memory of Stacy Castello given by The Allen and Little Families.

Horses For Dummies by Audrey Pavia. 2020 Beckett Baseball Card Price Guide. In memory of Dennis “Doc” Eddy given by The Poker Gang.

Ohio’s Forgotten History Part 3 by Johnny Joo. In memory of Georgia Woodland-

Valedictorian B.H.S. Class of 1949 given by Michael Woodland.

Fiction

Amish Christmas Twins by Shelley Shepard Gray. Inspirational

All We Buried by Elena Taylor. Mystery

No Peace by James Best. Large Print Western

The Gift Of Family by Mary Monroe.

The Wonder Boy Of Whistle Stop by Fannie Flagg.

Shakeup by Stuart Woods.

Followers by Megan Angelo.

Tom Clancy’s Op-Center God Of War by Jeff Rovin.

A Cottage Wedding by Leigh Duncan.

On The Corner of Hope And Main by Beverly Jenkins.

Non-Fiction

A Fierce Belief In Miracles by Anne Reeder Heck. Biography

Maximize Your Medicare by Jae Oh.