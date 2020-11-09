FFA Senior Spotlight: Shayla Hunter

Submitted to the Enterprise

This week's Barnesville High School FFA “Senior Spotlight” is reporter Shayla Hunter. She is a four-year member of the Barnesville FFA. She has learned how to properly use shop tools, how to weld, different parts of animals, and more about plants. Her favorite memory is going to the National Convention. Hunter plans on attending Ohio State ATI. She also plans to be an Animal Massage Therapist with red light laser therapy. She has received his State FFA Degree and is on track to receive her American Degree. She was asked what advice she would give current and future members ... "Participate in all the FFA activities that you can.”