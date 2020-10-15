Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Nancy Bischof given by Barnesville High School Class of 1957.

Donation made in memory of Betty Willis given by Dick Thomas.

Donation made in memory of Steve Wilson given by Dick Thomas.

Chicken Soup For The Soul: Life Lessons From The Cat by Amy Newmark. In memory of Beth Kemp given by Barnesville American Legion Auxiliary 168.

Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust by Loretta Lynn. In memory of Sandra Wilson given by Barnesville American Legion Auxiliary 168.

Turkey Hunting Tales, Tips And Tactics by Jace Bauserman. In memory of Richard Wilcox given by Tom and Diane Burga, Alison, Jarrett, Marrissa and Families.

Fiction

The Stone Wall by Beverly Lewis. Inspirational

The Falcon Always Wings Twice by Donna Andrews. Mystery

Massacre At Whip Station by Dusty Richards. Large Print Western

Shadows In Death by J.D. Robb.

The Evening And The Morning by Ken Follett.

A Palm Beach Scandal by Susannah Marren.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley.

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich.

Happily This Christmas by Susan Mallery.

Non-Fiction

America’s First Interstate by Roger Pickenpaugh.

The Home Edit Life by Clea Shearer.

Caste by Isabel Wilerson.

DVDs

Irresistible.

The Outpost.

Hallmark Channel: Nature of Love/Pearl In Paradise.

No Safe Spaces.

The Secret Dare To Dream.