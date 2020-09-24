Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials and donations

Donation made in memory of Leota “Bea” Swallie given by Sons of the American Legion.

Donation made in memory of Clarence Clouse given by Sons of the American Legion.

Donation made in memory of Beth Kemp given by John and Diane Blattler.

Storey’s Guide To Raising Beef Cattle by Heather Thomas. In memory of Beth Kemp given by The Allen and Little Families.

Dreams Of Flight by Eun Pil. In memory of Beth Anne Kemp given by Barnesville Chapter #206 OES.

Pearls Of Wisdom by Barbara Bush. The Best Gift Ever Given by Ronnie Martin. In memory of Beth Kemp given by Martha Wells, Wesley and Molly, Rodney and Kelly, Diane and Tom, Donald and Tammy, Todd Wells and Families.

Emily’s Pumpkin by Margo Gates. In memory of Clarence Clouse given by Martha Wells, Wesley and Molly, Rodney and Kelly, Diane and Tom, Donald and Tammy, Todd Wells and Families.

Gun Digest 2021. In memory of Clarence Clouse given by BACE.

More Beautiful by Mark Sikes. In memory of Sally McKenzie given by Ralph and Pat Anderson.

Faith, Family & The Feast by Kent & Shannon Rollins.Be You by Peter Reynolds.

Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum. In memory of Florence Bartoletta given by Tacoma Friends and Neighbors.

Tombstone by Tom Clavin. The Complete Golf Manual by Steve Newell. In memory of Robert “Ham” Hannahs given by Martha Wells, Wesley and Molly, Rodney and Kelly, Diane and Tom, Donald and Tammy, Todd Wells and Families.

The Luthiers: JoAnn And Mr. Gustov by Suzanne Pollock. Donated by Suzanne Pollock.

Poetry For Thought: A Tale Of Life by Derrick Stephens. Donated by Derrick Stephens.

Fiction

Dark Song by Christine Feehan. Science Fiction

How To Build A Heart by Maria Padian. Young Adult

Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen.

Hush by James Patterson.

Children’s

Heroes Wear Masks by Lillian Jane.

Dino-Halloween by Lisa Wheeler.

All Kinds Of Beliefs by Anita Ganeri.

I Promise by LeBron James.

The Best Seat In Kindergarten by Katharine Kenah.

A Book For Escargot by Dashka Slater.

Talkin’ Football by Jim Gigliotti.

Talkin’ Soccer by James Buckley.

Talkin’ Lacrosse by James Buckley.

Dog Man Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey.

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney.