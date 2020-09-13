Ruth Wood celebrates 100th birthday

Barnesville Enterprise

Ruth Floyd Wood, a Barnesville resident, will mark her 100th birthday this week on Sept. 15. She was born in Quaker City in 1920, where she grew up. She was a bookkeeper at the former Hartley Hardware in Quaker City and later a secretary at Insurance Services in Barnesville. Her late husband, George Wood, was a printer at the Monroe County Beacon. A member of the First United Methodist Church, she enjoys "word find" puzzles and going to lunch on Sunday with friends. Her secret to a long life is "the Lord blessed me!"

Friends are staging a card shower for Ruth's 100th. Send cards to Ruth Wood, 443 E. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713.