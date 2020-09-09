Scenic trains returning to Ohio national park

By Craig Webb

Akron Beacon Journal

Train excursions through the Cuyahoga National Park will resume in October just in time for the fall foliage.

And the return of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) means the popular Polar Express runs featuring a trip to the North Pole are back too.

After months of sitting idle amid the coronavirus, the scenic railroad announced Tuesday that it will resume service starting Oct. 1.

To ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the railroad will operate a bit differently amid the global pandemic.

Seating capacity on the passenger cars has been cut in half to ensure proper social distance.

Before boarding, guests will be screened and have their temperature taken and asked a series of COVID-related questions.

Passengers will be required to wear masks while on board.

The railroad will not be operating its snack and gift car this fall so guests will be permitted to bring prepacked snacks or non-alcoholic drinks aboard.

CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur said everyone is looking forward to once again offering train rides through the national park.

“We’ve been working in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic to make sure we are resuming train rides in a way that protects the safety and health of our passengers, volunteers and staff,” he said.

The Fall Flyer train rides through the park will operate four days a week Thursday through Sunday with two runs each day.

The Thursday and Saturday departures will be from the Akron Northside Depot with the Friday and Sunday departures from the Rockside Road Depot in Independence.

Tickets for excursions will go on sale Sept. 8 and will only be available at cvsr.org or by calling 330-439-5708.

The first run of the Polar Express will be Nov. 6, with the final trip on Dec. 20.

Like the Fall Flyer, tickets are only available by phone or the internet. Tickets are in groups of four or six.

They will go on sale Oct. 14.

"We're excited visitors will again be able to enjoy the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad,” Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel said. “The autumn season is a beautiful time to ride the train and enjoy fall colors. Seeing the valley by rail truly is a wonderful experience."

