What's your Business? Edward Jones

The Barnesville Enterprise

Meet the folks at Edward Jones

Name of business: Edward Jones, Rory Stelzer, Financial Advisor

Address: 351 Highland Ave, Cambridge, OH 43725

Phone number: 740-995-8001

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm

Been in business (for # years): 3 years

Owner(s): Rory Stelzer

Website/Social Media (if applicable): edwardjones.com/rory-stelzer

How would you describe a typical day at Edward Jones?

As a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones in Cambridge, Ohio my focus is to work with individuals and their families in the community to provide personalized investment advice to help them achieve their most important goals in life. I do so by understanding what is most important to them. I then use an established process to build personalized strategies to help these individuals and families achieve their goals. We will partner together throughout their lives to keep on track toward these goals. At times, this means I help my clients understand investments such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds. At other times, I am a steady hand that they can hold in times of market volatility and political uncertainty to reassure them that they are still on track for their goals.

Specifically, in my role I help clients with Retirement planning such as understanding their 401(k) options with a former employer's plan. Additionally, I can help clients protect against the unexpected whether that be the concern of Long Term Care needs or an unexpected passing with tools such as Long Term Care and Life Insurance. Also, I help clients by working as a team in partnership with their CPA and Attorney to identify and implement a plan for wealth transfer. Finally, I help our clients with what is sometimes their most important goal: helping their children and grandchildren pay for education by utilizing 529 College Savings plans as well as custodial accounts.

What’s the best thing about being a local business owner?

What I enjoy most about what I do is being a part of my client's lives. Not only do I get to help them plan for the future, but I get to be right alongside them during significant milestones. It is very intrinsically rewarding to be a part of the planning process to ensure someone is well prepared for their future and to get to share in their life experiences whether that is them venturing into their journey of retirement, the birth of a new grandchild, making sure they save enough for the trip they've always wanted to take, or helping them through the loss of a loved one. Each of our clients have their own story and we get to be a part of that. Every day I get to help people who are not just clients; I consider them friends.

What’s the biggest challenge of owning your own business?

We cannot always predict what the market is going to do, but we can prepare and position a portfolio for market changes based on the client's individual needs. There is a lot of information being shared in the media and it is the job of a financial advisor to educate our clients.

What’s something you think that people would be surprised to know about Edward Jones?

Edward Jones got its start in 1922 when Edward D. Jones Sr. founded the firm that bears his name. For almost a century, Edward Jones has brought its unique brand of service to communities across the country. Edward Jones’ business model runs counter to that of virtually every other major securities firm in the United States and has helped fuel remarkable growth for the company. Revenue has grown from $16 million in 1977 to more than $9.5 billion in 2019. With 15,356 branch offices in all 50 states and through its affiliate in Canada, Edward Jones’ growth has been extraordinary. The firm built on its philosophy of serving the needs of serious, long-term individual investors from one-financial advisor branch offices and we are in the forefront of the industry in terms of technology and training.

Wildcard question: something that is unique only to your business.

I am one of six Edward Jones Financial Advisors within my family. My uncle started with the firm over 32 years ago and he was followed by another uncle, my brother, two cousins, and myself. It's almost like a family business and you can guarantee there is discussion about what's happening in the markets at Thanksgiving dinner.

