Perry & Associates offers new information systems services

Staff Report

Perry & Associates CPAs, A.C., 313 Second St., Marietta, is now offering new and innovative Information Systems services. Some of these services include empowering clients with expertise in Information Systems Auditing, Internal Reporting Process Optimization, Analytics, Data Analysis and Consulting, IT Control Function Consulting, Systems, Financial, and Data Risk Evaluation, and Process Mapping and Documentation.

The business is continually advancing skills integral to the modern business, such as: automating manual processes, performing data analytics, generating powerful visuals, building custom reports, and utilizing computerized auditing techniques. Empowering innovation for the business of the future.

Joseph McMahan is a graduate of Marietta College, where he studied accounting and biochemistry. He has many years of auditing experience with specialties in government, not for profit, and commercial risk analysis. He has experience with CaseWare IDEA Data Analysis and Visual Basic Languages. He is certified in the Python programming

language.

Caleb Burnosky is a graduate of Marietta College, where he completed his degree in Information Systems. He has experience with the ASP.NET and SQL languages. He is also certified in the Python programming language. He has also provided IT support for large business operations.

Thomas Martin is a graduate of Marshall University (an AACSB accredited University), where he completed his Master of Science in accounting. Thomas gained experience as a financial statement auditor prior to transitioning to Information Systems. He has experience with CaseWare IDEA Data Analysis Software and Audit Command Language (ACL). He is also certified in the Python programming language. He also specializes in procedural documentation and mapping.