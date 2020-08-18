Head Coach: Larry Bailey (38th season, 38th at Rootstown)



Assistant Coaches: Kyle Rodstrom



Returning Letterwinners (6): Matt Brown, Jacob Collins, Caleb Cutright, Caleb Edwards, Evan Piscitani, Ethan Sisley



Letterwinners Lost (0): None



2019 Highlights: Finished second in the County Division with two of the top four (Evan Piscitani and Matt Brown) and three more in the top 22 (Jacob Collins, Caleb Cutright and Ethan Sisley); Piscitani earned the 16th and final qualifying spot out of the Malone District



MEET THE ROVERS



The Rovers have a lot going for them entering the 2020 season.



The Portage Trail Conference County Division runner-up a season ago, Rootstown didn’t lose a single letterwinner — and returns six. The Rovers’ returners include Evan Piscitani, last year’s County Division runner-up who earned the final qualifying spot out of the Malone District in 2019, and Matt Brown, who took fourth in the County last season.



In addition to returning two of the County’s top four runners, Rootstown brings back Jacob Collins, Caleb Cutright and Ethan Sisley, who finished within nine seconds of each other at last year’s league meet, snagging 19th, 21st and 22nd in the County, respectively. The Rovers also bring up one of the area’s top middle school runners from a year ago, as Aiden Rodstrom finished third at last year’s Portage Trail Conference middle school championship meet.



"Caleb Cutright and Ethan Sisley are vastly improved and could challenge to be among the (top) runners in the league," Rovers coach Larry Bailey said. "Rodstrom will challenge to (be) among our top five."



Caleb Edwards, who took 31st in the County last season, is "a proven competitor and could have his best season ever," according to Bailey, who also noted that Josiah Brown "could challenge for a varsity spot" and Derek Schindler "could letter and rounds out a solid squid."