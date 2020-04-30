While she wasn't a prolific scorer during her high school basketball career, Leah Springer did the other fundamental things for the Marlington Dukes.



Whether it was rebounding, passing or defending, the 5-foot-6 Springer was good enough to earn a starting spot as a freshman, play all five different positions and help Marlington average nearly 16 wins during the last four seasons.



After she played the final high school basketball game, Springer began focusing on the next chapter of basketball and she opted to stay close to her Washington Township residence, choosing the University of Mount Union for academic, athletic and geographic reasons.



"I want to be a pediatric nurse and they have a good nursing program," Springer said. "I thought I bonded with the head coach well and I wanted to go somewhere close to home, because I wanted to stay connected to my community."



Concluding her final high school semester through virtual on-line studying, Springer has maintained high marks in the classroom the last four years, earning a 4.0 grade-point-average. She credits mother Kim Springer, who teaches sixth-grade math, and father Scott Springer, a former high school football coach, for giving her positive direction.



"My mom always reminds me to put academics first, athletics second, and also says, 'Do your best and trust God with the rest,'" Leah Springer noted. "My dad also stressed academics, but he also supported me with athletics, taking me to the gym every Sunday after church so we would work on shooting and other drills."



Springer started 95 games for the Dukes, finishing her career with 331 points, taking on a secondary offensive role behind older teammates Robin Campbell, Brianna Hoopes and Alivia Lepley the first three years. Becoming more assertive on offense during her senior season, Springer averaged 5.4 points.



Her elevated offensive output didn't affect her overall game. Springer also averaged 2.3 steals, 3.1 assists and 7.0 rebounds a contest during her senior season. One statistical highlight was a 14-rebound effort in a regular-season defeat to Division II state semifinalist and Eastern Buckeye Conference rival West Branch.



"I got to play some different positions, which helped my game," Springer said. "There were times when I played the [power forward] and also times when I played point guard. I just tried to do anything to help the team, because we had a lot of younger players.



With Springer, one of three seniors on the roster, as the most experienced returner, providing steady play and leadership, Marlington finished 18-6 this past season, a vast improvement from the previous campaign when the Dukes went 9-13, and comparable to the 17-7 and 19-6 records they posted during her freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively.



While Marlington won 75 percent of its games during Springer's senior year, Mount Union wasn't quite as successful during the same time frame, finishing 14-12 overall, including 8-10 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Head coach Suzy Venet, whose overall mark is 256-153 and fielded teams which enjoyed a sparkling three-year run of 26-5 (2009-10), 26-4 (2010-11) and 28-2 (2011-12), plays a style which features both similarities and differences to the Marlington teams the last four years piloted by Mike Stadulis.



"She [Venet] likes to play a lot of man-to-man defense, while we played a lot of zone at Marlington," Springer compared. "She'll press and push the ball and I'm used to that, but the one [different] thing Mount Union does is get the ball to any open player to start the break. At Marlington, we wanted to get the ball to the point guard."



Springer follows Katie Reed, a former point guard, as a former Marlington standout who later played at Mount Union. The two met while Reed was at Mount Union and working a camp and Springer was a youngster learning the game.



"I went to those Mount camps, starting in the third grade," Springer said. "I got a chance to talk with Katie and remember asking her about what it was like playing at Marlington."



Springer is headed to a Mount Union program loaded with guards and youth.



"They only had a couple of seniors and I know [it will be competitive] for playing time, but coach has said she'll play a freshman immediately if they're ready to play, so I need to be ready," Springer said. "I'm going to work hard on improving my entire game, especially my shooting. I've wanted to play at Mount Union for several years and now I'll get the chance."