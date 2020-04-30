WIVM/WIVN will air another classic Mount Union football game on Saturday.



The Purple Raiders’ 2015 game against Baldwin Wallace will be televised at 7 p.m.



WIVM/WIVN can be found on "over the air" channels 39.1 and 29.1, or on Spectrum Cable channel 989 in Stark County, channel 15 in Tuscarawas and Carroll counties, and channel 128 on MCTV in Stark and Wayne counties. The channels are also available at wivmtv.com or on streaming TV services by visiting the Livestream channel and searching for WIVM.