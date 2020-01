Pictured are the 2020 Knights of Columbus 13601 Free Throw Contest winners. They are, from left: front row, Myra Vermilya, Carter Donaldson, Sophie Lee and Brady Gessner; back row, Corri Vermilya, Dylan Fenton, Chase Wright, Cooper Maltarich, Jordyn Johnson and Becca Shriver. These winners move on to district competition in Wooster on Feb. 2.