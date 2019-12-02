LOUDONVILLE — Two Redbird fall sports athletes and two coaches earned Best of the Year honors in their classifications at the Mid-Buckeye Conference Banquet November 19 at Der Dutchman in Bellville.



Sophomore cross country runner Caitlyn Kauffman and junior golfer Owen Hinkle were named runner of the year and golfer of the year at the banquet, and cross-country coach Casey Garver and golf coach Jim Conley earned coach of the year honors in their respective sports. Both led their teams to league championships.



The girls cross country team won the league championship. In addition to Kauffman, runners Lainie Vermilya and Kadee Vranekovic were named first team all-league, and Allie Dean was awarded a league honorable mention.



The boys cross country team also took the league title, with runners Seth Rhodes, Conner Portz and Josh Wittell each making the first team and Wesley Zuercher getting an honorable mention.



Hinkle also led the golfers to a league championship with his score of 152 in the league tournament, while senior Charles Purdy was the runner-up in the tournament with a 172. Cody Morris earned an honorable mention with a 193.



For the Redbird volleyball team, 6-4 in league play, Paige Race was named first team all MBC, Hayley Keener second team, and Brooke Christine honorable mention. Miranda Crow is the volleyball coach.



The girls soccer team was fifth in the league. Sydney Polen and Anna Templeman were named first team all MBC, Madison Carey second team, and Emily Smart honorable mention.



The boys soccer team was fourth in the league. Ben Sanchez and Danny Stephenson were named first team all-league, Trevor Portz second team, and Russell-James Gebhart honorable mention.



For the Redbird football team (1-9), Mason Taylor-Lloyd was named first team all President’s Athletic conference at the league banquet recently in Akron, while Alex Eldridge and Derek Fisher received second team honors.