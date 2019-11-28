Following their latest stinging defeat, a 3-2 number Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets’ captain sat in front of his locker and just shook his head.

After watching his team implode on five penalties during the first two periods, Nick Foligno had nearly run out of ways to describe it.

"We worked so hard to climb out of that hole we dug ourselves after 10 games and really started to play good hockey, trending the right way, and then, you come out with a good first period ... but then just penalties, penalties," he said. "It just kills you."

There was silence for a couple seconds before he hunched his shoulders.

"Why?" said Foligno, whose first goal since Oct. 7 against Buffalo gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead just 4:51 into the game. "It’s just a focus. It’s an understanding and it’s a commitment to your team, and we didn’t have it from everyone tonight."

The result was another body blow to the Jackets’ season.

It was their second loss to the Flyers, another loss to a Metropolitan Division team and it set them back to .500 again at 10-10-4, which just isn’t the kind of winning clip that will lead them to another appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Joonas Korpisalo was solid again (19 saves), Foligno and Seth Jones scored goals – both in the first period – but there weren’t many other positives in yet another winnable game that slipped through the Jackets’ fingers.

Here is the 3-2-1 rundown of another frustrating night for the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena … three takeaways, two questions and one more thing for good measure:

Three Takeaways

1) Self-inflicted damage

They took three in the first, two more in the second and that was all the power-play time the Flyers needed to upend the disjointed Blue Jackets.

Philadelphia only went 1-for-5, but the bigger issue for Columbus was all the time spent shorthanded.

The Jackets couldn’t get into any kind of flow offensively, with their penalty-killers gassed and the non-kill players ice cold on the bench, and ultimately Claude Giroux popped in the winning goal on the final Flyers man-advantage late in the second.

Columbus didn’t have enough possession through the first two periods to sustain any offensive pressure, turned the puck over too much in the neutral zone and just took too many penalties to overcome.

"We come out with all the energy that we need and then we take the wind out of our own sails," Foligno said. "Just ... how many penalties? And you’re making key guys have to play hard minutes early on, and consecutive hard minutes. There’s no break, there’s no rest, there’s no offensive touches in between. It’s just boom. Killing, killing, killing. You could just see our game. We lost ourselves."

2) More late goals allowed

The Blue Jackets were nipped again by a season-long trend of allowing key goals late in periods.

Giroux’s power-play goal that won it happened with just 3:25 left in the second period and the game knotted 2-2. The Jackets also lost in regulation on Saturday night in Winnipeg on a Jets goal scored with just 1:54 left in the third period.

That was after staving off a late push by the Detroit Red Wings last week, who pulled within a goal in 5-4 loss to Columbus on Tyler Bertuzzi’s goal with 3:14 left in the third.

Giroux’s goal was the 26th the Blue Jackets have allowed in the final five minutes of a period, which is 34.2 percent of the 76 total goals opponents have scored this season. That is a number that needs to decrease.

3) Another damaging defeat

There are still 58 games left in the regular season, but the Blue Jackets have dug quite a hole for themselves within the Metropolitan Division and the wild-card chase in the Eastern Conference.

They have 24 points and trail the Carolina Hurricanes (31) by seven for third place in the Metro and the guaranteed playoff spot that comes with it. The two wild-card teams at the moment, the Pittsburgh Penguins (32) points and Flyers (31), also gained two points each while the Jackets didn’t budge.

No two playoff races are same, but it has taken the Blue Jackets 98 and 97 points to earn a wild-card spot the past two years. Using 97 as a base number, the Jackets must earn 73 points out of a possible 116 that remain on their schedule.

It’s still relatively early, especially when you consider the St. Louis Blues’ ascent from worst-to-first last year, but there is a reason those kinds of stories are the exceptions to the rule. The Blue Jackets’ margin for error is thin and only getting thinner with each missed opportunity to add points.

"We didn’t lose because we didn’t score tonight," Jones said. "We tried to get too cute in the neutral zone for a lot of the game. Turned a lot of pucks over, iced a lot of pucks, just weren’t very sharp with our passing. I feel like we just kind of gave it away."

Two Questions

1) What happened on Alexander Wennberg’s penalty to start the second period?

After lining up to take the opening draw of the period, Wennberg lost his balance. On his way down, he swatted the puck back toward the Blue Jackets’ defensive zone with his left hand.

You can’t do that. It’s in the rules. Wennberg knows that, but followed his instincts and put the Blue Jackets on their fourth penalty kill of the game right out of the chute to start the second.

It’s a penalty that’s rarely called, simply because it doesn’t happen a lot, but the Blue Jackets have been boxed for it twice already. Boone Jenner was called for the same thing earlier this season.

2) What were the positives for the Jackets?

Foligno’s goal, for starters. Prior to scoring off the rebound of rookie Emil Bemstrom’s shot early in the first, the Jackets’ captain had gone 17 straight games without a goal.

It was the start of a solid game for Foligno, who played 20:23 and finished with three shots, five hits and two blocked shots to go with his goal. He also started out at center before Tortorella mixed his forwards throughout the third while shortening his bench to hunt for a goal.

Oliver Bjorkstrand also chipped in offensively, picking up a secondary assist on Jones’ goal that put Columbus up 2-1 with 35.1 seconds left in the first. It was the fifth straight game with at least a point for Bjorkstrand, who has two goals, six assists and eight points in the streak – which is one away from tying his career-high.

Jones, meanwhile, scored his third goal of the season and second in the past three games. He has two goals, five assists and seven points in the past nine.

One more thing for good measure

Prior to this game, the Blue Jackets were 13-0-1 in their previous 14 games against the Flyers at Nationwide Arena. The loss ended the longest home point streak in franchise history against an individual opponent.

