STOW Precise ball movement on offense and consistent effort on defense propelled Green to a near perfect performance in its boys basketball season opener Wednesday night.

Seniors Donovan O'Neil and Garrison Keeslar both reached double figures in scoring to lead visiting Green to a 69-32 win over Stow in a nonleague matchup of Bulldogs.

“For starters, we focused on teamwork,” said O'Neil, a 6-foot-3 forward who is receiving interest from Walsh University and Malone University. “We made the extra pass and it didn't really matter who scored the points tonight. It was just an all-around effort.”

O'Neil scored a game-high 20 points and had five rebounds. Keeslar totaled 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“Coach always says, 'Pass up a good shot for a great shot,'” said Kesslar, a 6-5 guard who has committed to play basketball at Walsh University. “We have that one-more-pass mentality so that we have a wide-open 3 or layup. That is what we were doing out there, and we were able to get a lot of points off of that.

“Defense, that's our biggest key every game. We want to be good defensively and then that will lead to offense as well. ... Zack Oddo, a sophomore, has been playing really well for us in scrimmages. He is a good spark on offense for us. He stretches the floor.”

Green played in front of an excited crowd that included 2019 graduate Kaleb Martin, who led the program to its first district title last season and finished with a school-record 1,563 career points. Martin is now a freshman on the University of Charleston in West Virginia men's basketball team.

Green coach Mark Kinsley praised senior starters Keeslar, O'Neil, Ryan Smith and Shea Simmer for their leadership along with senior Alex Casper.

“We want to be the best defensive team on the floor, and with our experience we should be very good defensively,” Kinsley said. “We have guys that can really get out and pressure the ball, and we have some length in the back end that can get in passing lanes, get deflections and rebound the ball.”

“Offensively, we talk about it is not about who is scoring, it is we score. It is our shot as a team, and they are very unselfish and they are willing to make that extra pass.”

Green built a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the advantage to 42-23 at halftime. O'Neil scored 16 points in the first half and Keeslar scored 11 points.

The third quarter completely belonged to Green, which outscored Stow 18-0 over those eight minutes to lead 61-23 heading into the fourth quarter. Green scored on layups, slam dunks, 3-pointers and mid-range jumpers.

Keeslar scored seven points in the third quarter, O'Neil and Oddo both scored four points and junior Nathan Smith contributed a 3-pointer.

Green's advantaged reached 64-23 when senior Andrew Micale swished a 3-pointer with 7:25 to play. Stow junior Jack Bryden ended Green's 21-0 run with two free throws with 6:13 left.

Oddo finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Nathan Smith scored six points, Ryan Smith had five points, four assists and three steals, sophomore Quinn Simmer and Micale each made a 3-pointer and Shea Simmer had two points and four assists.

Junior Cole Marconi paced Stow with 10 points, and junior Jack Costa and sophomore Marvin Campbell each scored six points.

“We have so much respect for coach [Dave] Close and his program,” Kinsley said. “Over the last few years they have graduated a lot of really good players. In the public schools, we all go through that and you are going to have your cycles.

“Right now, this is our up cycle. With the experience we have coming back with four four-year varsity guys and a three-year varsity guy in our senior class, I think that experience showed tonight.”