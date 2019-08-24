Very few programs can graduate a historic senior class, including a Second Team All-Ohio midfielder and the third and fourth top scorers in program history, and still be a contender.



Very few programs have what Streetsboro has as the historically moribund program has staged an epic turnaround that shows no signs of abating anytime soon.



Even after losing the third- and fourth-highest scorers in program history, scoring should be no problem as the Rockets return the second-highest scorer in program history in Kaylee Klein, not to mention Emma Flick coming off a 25-goal freshman campaign.



In the midfield, Ella Deevers (11 goals, 18 assists last year) could be one of the best players in the league. Defensively, even after losing three players with starting experience, the Rockets are stout.



In truth, that’s the story of the entire team.



Tons of great players lost. Still as strong as ever.



"Over 60 of the goals we scored in 2018 were scored by returning players," coach Ryan Willard said. "We also return three First Team All-PTC players. Despite graduating a lot of good players, we return a lot of experience."



COACHING STAFF



Head Coach: Ryan Willard



History: 13th year (12th at Streetsboro)



Record: 65-108-14



Assistant: Alyssa Hendrix (5th year)



ROSTER



2018 Record: 12-3-3 (5-1-1 PTC Metro)



2018 Postseason: No. 7 seed in Division II Kent District, fell in sectional title game to No. 2 Chagrin Falls



Returning Letterwinners (12): Leah Gawne, Kaylee Klein, Jessica Kline-Koester, Natalie Rose, Kaylee Christine, Abby Pincoe, Jordan Richmond, Erika Richards, Ella Deevers, Emma Flick, Maddie Maynard, Kenzie Mobley



Letterwinners Lost (8): Krista Prasek, Jessica Marason, Rachel Bolyard, Fide Valverde-Rivera, Hannah Smith, Maddie Lanier, Hannah Smolik, Lauren Brown



BY POSITION



(all quotes are from coach Ryan Willard)



Forwards: Kaylee Klein "has been one of the best forwards in the league for years now," earning First Team All-PTC Metro twice and ranking second in program history with 51 goals. Emma Flick scored 25 goals as a freshman. Kaylee Christine and Renee Rose "are a couple players who are ready to take the next step and will contribute at forward or midfield depending on the formation we decide to use."



Midfielders: Natalie Rose brings experience, passing ability and versatility, making her "very valuable," while Ella Deevers "is a player everyone in the league is going to know," coming off 11 goals and 18 assists a year ago. Kenzie Mobley will be a cog in the middle with footskills "not matched by many," while Jordan Richmond, Jessica Klein Koester and Leah Gawne "will also be counted on to take on important minutes this year."



Defenders: Despite graduating three players with starting experience, Willard still feels like this is a strong group, anchored by Second Team All-PTC Metro defender Erika Richards. Abby Pincoe and Maddie Maynard also bring starting experience, while Brooke Tacsar and Mariah Embry "are two players who are ready to take on a lot more responsibility."



Goalie: Goalie is the biggest question mark with the graduation of Second Team All-PTC Metro keeper Jessica Marason. Elizabeth Morisak returns and will "have competition from a couple newcomers."