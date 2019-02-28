SMITHVILLE — Two years ago, Madison Conrad thought she would graduate early, securing her necessary credits, and leave Waynedale High School with just her diploma.



Instead, Conrad enrolled in the Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP) through Goodwill Industries of Wayne and Holmes County and took the advice of her case managers and high school guidance counselor to pursue opportunities at the Wayne County Schools Career Center.



"Last year, before I learned about the Career Center, I was planning on graduating this year. They told me I could go to Wayne College to do some college classes," Conrad said. "Then my guidance counselor brought up the Career Center. If she had not done that I would still be in high school, planning on graduating and [I would have] missed out on a whole bunch."



Within the first two months, Conrad obtained her State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) certificate and will graduate from the career center as a licensed practical nurse. She then plans to graduate from college in two and a half years with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and work in a surgical unit or pediatrics.



"The Career Center is giving me a big jump start on the career I want to be in," she said. "I’ll graduate as an LPN, then go to college and already know most of the things I’m already expecting."



Goodwill has also helped Conrad financially, buying her nursing shoes and stethoscope, providing her gas vouchers and incentive checks, and helping her secure financing for college. The Career Center will also lead her to possible scholarships for her post-secondary studies.



Goodwill and the Wayne County Schools Career Center opened a variety of opportunities for Conrad to pursue, but it was her own initiative to find a job at an early age that put her on the right track.



Conrad learned about the Goodwill program two years ago and it allowed her to start working before she turned 16. Her first "job" was as a volunteer at the Wayne County Public Library. Goodwill paid her wages. She then received long-term mentoring through her sophomore year and worked again last summer for A Whole Community Inc.



From her first work experience, she learned how a business runs and the importance of volunteers. The work and mentoring has not only helped to focus her career search but also improved other important workplace skills like communication and working with others.



"I learned how to socialize with my coworkers without being so nervous I can’t talk or be isolated," she said. "The people [at the library] made it not feel like a job. The people made it feel like you were at home or with family."



