Ashland County agencies serving people recovering from mental illness and people with developmental disabilities have geared — or are gearing — their missions to bring more of their clients into the workforce.

In both cases, they have succeeded in helping people overcome obstacles to fill positions with area businesses. The Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Board (MHRB) and Appleseed Community Mental Health Center have been doing this for a couple of decades. Ashland County Board of Developmental Disabilities has also been transitioning adults into the workforce and is now focusing on school-age individuals.

— Employment is recovery —

According to Steve Stone, executive director of the Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Board, competitive employment can serve as a vehicle — and not a detriment — to recovery.

“Twenty-plus years ago there was a radical shift in thinking and supported employment programs were born,” Stone said. “These came to replace sheltered workshops and other kinds of work that was done but not in the competitive workforce. What’s unique about supported employment is that the organization that’s involved — in this case Appleseed — can provide a lot of support to not just the individual client who might be interested in working but to the employer. So people aren’t working in a vacuum. They are surrounded buy all sorts of resources and support that will help them be successful.”

David Ross, associate director of Ashland County MHRB, reported that the directed employment program helped 72 clients find or maintain employment in the 2018 fiscal year. They worked with 29 employers. That’s up from four or five employers when the program started.

“About 52 percent of those folks were employed at some point in the program in fiscal year 2018,” Ross said. ‘That’s remarkable because, with a traditional approach, it’s more like 20-30 percent.”

Arlen Yoder recently retired from Appleseed. He ran the directed employment program for more than 12 years. Yoder pointed out that, in the past, clients were reluctant to seek employment because earning a paycheck meant losing public assistance benefits. This would put them in a position where they lacked sufficient income to be self-sustaining. That has since changed and that barrier was removed.

When it comes to finding employers willing to work with Appleseed, it’s been a mixed bag, according to Yoder. Some have been willing to take chances, accept failure and offer second chances. Some have not. But, overall, the number of companies hiring Appleseed clients has increased.

Not all employers realize they are hiring Appleseed clients. Yoder noted that clients determine whether Appleseed engages prospective employers. In some cases, the agency works strictly with clients, helps them get and maintain the jobs they want and achieve independence.

Stone explained the advantages of hiring mental health service clients.

“Employers are going to have people with mental health challenges whether they like it or not,” Stone said. “Most of us, at some point in our lives, are going to face some challenges that are really going to be difficult to deal with. Sometimes they’re more long-term in nature. It’s not like employers are immune from hiring these people. What a great advantage it is for employers to know they can hire somebody who acknowledges that they have some challenges but has all these supports and resources to be successful.”

Appleseed executive director Jerry Strausbaugh explained that Appleseed’s mission doesn’t end with the client getting a job. The focus is on career development, moving from part-time to full-time jobs, moving up the ladder or even moving from job to job. Furthermore, supported employment isn’t just about service sector or manufacturing jobs.

“It’s not just factory or hands-on jobs,” Strausbaugh said. “It’s for professionals, people with degrees.”

-—DD services focus more on employment —

Like Appleseed in the mental health field, D-R Services faces the challenge of matching developmentally disabled people with employers. D-R Services falls under the umbrella of Ashland County Board of Developmental Disability, as does Dale-Roy School. For years they have been involved in employee development. This has become more of a focus, which will involve working with people at a younger age through Dale-Roy School.

Dale-Roy Superintendent Dave Ashley explained:

“It’s a change in philosophy in our field,” he said. “Traditionally, our main goal was health and safety and taking care of each individual. The Ashland County Board of DD would provide services in-house, physically in-house. That’s changed and the assumption is now that every student coming out of school is employable and, through assessment, we will then find the proper services for them.”

Former Gov. John Kasich launched an employment-oriented initiative during his administration. Part of this involves working with people with developmental disabilities from a younger age and helping them function as independently as possible.

“The key with this new initiative is targeting that transition age, the 14-21 year olds,” Ashley said. “We’re really going to hyper-focus on that — the employability skills with the goal of working independently in the community, more so than the congregate setting things that we’ve traditionally done.”

In Ashland County, it’s a work in progress.

“We have a three-year strategic plan that we’re in the second year of,” Ashley said. “It’s our goal to have some real programming in place by the end of next year.

“What that focuses on is building all the essentials, what I consider soft skills, the skills you need that aren’t necessarily skills to do the job — whether that’s setting an alarm clock, wearing proper clothes, taking showers, accessing transportation as well as the job coaching itself, getting out there and assisting the person.

“Part of the transition is exposing the person, while they’re in school, to various jobs so they can make a decision on what they want to do based on their exposure to the jobs. It also gives the businesses exposure to our individuals, which is even more important for successful job placement. It’s all about building relationships.”

The employer base has grown according to Dale-Roy director of education Shannon Lange. That includes larger companies.

“Traditionally, in Ashland, the small businesses have always been successful,” said Laura Coey, community employment manager with D-R Services. “We’re just now starting to be successful in getting into some of the big corporations like Wendy’s and McDonalds — some of the places where we always seemed to hit a wall. Even though there is such a turnover in these restaurants and the food service industry, we get more managers in who come from a different county or different state where they worked with a job coach, where they have worked with individuals with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, D-R Services continues to encourage and enable adults with developmental disabilities to enter and remain in the workforce. That’s nothing new.

“I believe the job coaching program’s been going for close to 20 years,” said Bruce Kramer, Dale-Roy director of communications. “We have people who have been working in the community for decades.

“These are folks who are pretty high-functioning and didn’t want to stay in a workshop setting and wanted to try to work competitively.”

The trick is to find the right match of employee and employer — and employers willing to go the extra mile to make it work.