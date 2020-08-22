I hope that an official document/ceremony can be composed/held by the city/county of Ashland to honor the efforts of the inspired group of people who have spent many hours on the corner of Main and Claremont this summer in promotion of the concept of fair treatment for all ("75 days of Black Lives Matter demonstrations" — Aug. 19).



It is puzzling that some citizens feel a need to choose between appreciation of responsible law enforcement officers and support of activists who peacefully demonstrate for the Black Lives Matter movement. Certainly, some from both categories have acted irresponsibly. Extremists exist in every organization, from police forces to activist groups to political parties.



But we must not judge these entire groups of people based upon the inappropriate actions of a few individuals. Law enforcement officers perform an essential service to society, and so do those who peacefully assemble to promote ideals of fairness.



Let’s continue to thank Ashland’s city and county law enforcement officers for keeping us safe, as we consider the concepts brought to our attention by a thoughtful group of activists.



Kathryn Gerwig



Perrysville