This past weekend someone took it upon himself to trespass illegally on my property to remove a political sign from my flowerbed.



Why the person chose to do this I do not know. Perhaps it is that person’s personal hobby to collect political signs (for which he or she did not pay). Or perhaps it was sign/candidate envy.



Consider this letter a friendly reminder that America is still a democracy and we are each given the freedom to support and vote for the candidate of our choice.



I always have made it my practice to vote for the candidate which I feel best exemplifies the characteristics I believe are important in an effective leader, i.e., honesty, integrity, Christian values, justice and respect for all.



Obviously, we do not all agree on any particular candidate. However, I would not dream of breaking the law to take anything off someone else’s property in order to stifle their civic rights by intimidation and/or bullying.



I know myself to be a Christian, law-abiding American citizen. Are you?



Robyn Crawford



Nova