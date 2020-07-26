So much discussion, shouting and violence about wearing a mask. A lady holding a sign saying, "My husband didn’t fight a war so we would have to wear a mask." Young and old, a lot in between, quarrelling over having to wear a mask.



"It’s my civil right not to wear a mask!" That lady is wrong, her husband fought a war to keep us all safe. It is our civil right and duty to wear a mask. Our duty to keep ourselves and the people around us safe. Our duty to protect our children or someone else’s children, our parents and grandparents or someone else’s parent or grandparent safe.



No one is asking you to strap on a 70-pound backpack and crawl through a jungle, crouch behind a stone wall in 110-degree weather or walk through a mine field. No one is asking you to lay down your life in a foreign land.



All anyone is asking you to do is the right thing, put on a small one-ounce piece of cloth covering you nose and mouth whenever you are out and about. It is not a lot to ask, it is not hard to do.



It might be a bit uncomfortable in the beginning. What is more uncomfortable is gasping for air, coughing up blood, permanent lung damage, being on a ventilator, medical bill debt, burying someone you love, harming a stranger, dying prematurely and alone.



Grow up, be responsible, be decent and wear a mask.



Jan Douglas



Wooster