Recently, I dropped a newspaper because of its leftist leanings and decided to try The Daily Record.



In the second paper I received, I read four letters to the editor in the opinion section: "Biden will restore truth, honor, and sanity," "Racism is alive and well in this country," "A wake-up call for evangelicals," and "Banning sale of Confederate flag long overdue."



I was very disappointed these individuals drank the Kool-Aid and believe a socialist/Marxist agenda is better than a democracy with President Trump.



My family and I have fared well under President Trump and don't want to return to the misery and oppression of the Obama years. It is very clear the Democrats have taken a very hard left turn and if allowed, will impose their will on all of us.



David Kovack



Doylestown

