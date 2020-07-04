I respond to the Cincinnati Enquirer article "DeWine facing GOP mutiny in rural Ohio" in Wednesday’s Dispatch. It’s sad to see Gov. Mike DeWine facing the ire of conservative politicians who value economic recovery over the health and lives of Ohio citizens, just as Dr. Amy Acton faced previously.

While Shelby County Republican Party Chairman Theresa Kerg might feel she has the right to go without a mask in public, what about the people she encounters? Apparently the rest of us have no right to be protected.

DeWine should institute a mandatory mask rule for 30 days with the proviso that, if numbers don’t go down, it will sunset.

Lee Martin, Columbus