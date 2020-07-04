Although the year’s barely half over, it seems safe to assume that 2020 will be remembered as a year of chaos and contrast as punctuated as 1968, when race riots and protests against the Vietnam War dominated the street and the headlines.

In just three months this year, we’ve witnessed:

• The chaotic impact on public health of mixed messages by states, the president and other officials regarding the greatest public health crisis on American soil since the 1918 "Spanish flu."

• Police trying to contain looters running rampant in cities as peaceful protesters raised awareness of police brutality following the senseless George Floyd homicide.

• The business world nearly grinding to a halt and the stock market sinking overnight into bear market territory — only to defy norms and rebound sharply.

The only aspect of American life that has continued uninterrupted this year has been political polarization.

As in 1968, massive protests are serving as the impetus for social reforms. One key difference between now and then is that the protest movement has drawn a broader spectrum of participants.

According to the Pew Research Center, while white Democrats and white Republicans have vastly different views of how Black people are treated by police and the wider justice system, a June 2020 poll showed 67% of Americans overall "strongly" or "somewhat strongly" support the Black Lives Matter movement.

How can we effectively address police reform as well as the underlying economic conditions that have contributed to Black people being left behind?

• With reforms now being offered by both political parties to address police brutality, corrective measures that should be implemented include: 1) stronger rules banning chokeholds unless an officer’s life is truly in danger as well as incentives for police to favor more deescalation techniques. (A survey of 280 law enforcement organizations reported that new recruits received about 58 hours on shooting a gun and deadly force and only eight hours on deescalating violence.) 2) Elimination of language in police union contracts designed to both shield police from being interrogated after the fact and allowing their records of misconduct to be erased over time. This would help prevent "bad cops" from being protected. Similarly there should be federal oversight of police forces and local justice systems with records of covering up crimes. (Very few police departments complied with congressional acts in 1994 and 2014 requiring police to document and report how many people they killed and/or who died in custody.)

To address the complex problems of poverty and racism that contribute to racial inequality, we need more innovative solutions than many that have been instituted in recent decades.

According to a 2016 poll by the Los Angeles Times and the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, Americans by a 61-36% margin believed the poor would rather earn their way out of poverty instead of relying on government handouts.

In addition to improving rates of representation of Black people in the workforce and on boards, American business can build more inclusion of people of color in the workforce by:

• Revising employment applications to eliminate testing for marijuana use and other drugs not required by law or the nature of the job and not requiring a college degree for jobs that don’t necessitate higher education. (Companies including EY, Google and Whole Foods already have implemented this rule.)

• Developing/strengthening programs to hire, train, mentor and advance Black youths who are productive employees but lack high school degrees.

To be successful, most reforms must have behavioral modification at their core and behavioral change begins in the home. Parents must model colorblind values of discipline, hard work, critical thinking, humility and compassion.

As previously noted in this column, we also need better role models at all levels of society to counter the growth of cynicism that’s corroding respect for our institutions and fostering class resentment.

The president and federal officials should model the humanistic values of empathy and fairness and embrace a transcendent, "we"-based philosophy of unity.

The next several months, especially if accompanied by a major recession, will provide equal opportunities for both the angry and the hopeful who seek change.

If we value civility, compassion, common-sense reform and unity over the bravado and divisive language of certain politicians and media commentators, we can fashion a road map for progress that can help bridge the divisions that threaten our democracy and hamper our ability to be a more inclusive society.

Jim Simon is a central Ohio resident and former chief communications officer of several corporations. jimsimon.voices@gmail.com