I want to say thank you to residents of Ashland County who wear masks when shopping in stores. I am reassured about going out when you do that.



My favorite memory of Memorial Day is of a strong, healthy-looking man in his 30s or 40s whom I saw leaving the Farm & Home Hardware store. He pulled off his mask in the parking lot as he headed toward his vehicle.



I had been nervous about going to the store that day, so seeing he had worn a mask in the store put me more at ease. He probably does not feel particularly vulnerable to the virus, but he is a patriotic citizen for wearing a mask.



Each of us doing his or her part to avoid spreading the virus will help keep Ashland’s number of cases low.



I am glad to live in a community where people care about each other.



Dorothy Stratton



Ashland