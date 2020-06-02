Gov. Mike DeWine said, "Acts of violence will not be tolerated ... the violence must stop ...(we have) Had Enough." Then he declared an emergency.

Those words also describe the sentiment of the protesters and of all good people. We have had enough of black men and women being killed or imprisoned for minor infractions or for no reason at all. This is not only about George Floyd or even about Armaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. To assume so is clueless.

This is about them and an unending list of black people dying for no reason at the hands of police or white vigilantes. Most never make the news. We have been in a state of emergency for a long time. The worst possible outcome would be to "get back to normal."

Cynthia G.H. King, Columbus