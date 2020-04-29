You often hear, "Ohioans are such nice people." The stay-at-home order has caused some to lose their minds.

The would-be senator with her face pressed a window screaming like a 3-year-old who can't have her way. The bridal shop owner who sued because she thought her business was "essential" when weddings are canceled or postponed and it requires fittings that can't be done 6 feet away. Sara Marie Brenner, who thinks she's smarter than the statisticians who created the models Dr. Acton shared and that medical identification is "scary".

Come on, Ohioans — use your brains. What did Dr. Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine have to gain by their imposed restrictions? Nothing. The lack of tax dollars requires big cuts to their own budgets. Every day they endure backlash from people too shortsighted to realize they made these decisions for the health and welfare of all of us.

For those saying they overreacted and should open the state back up, look at New York City. It was and still is a war zone. My relative is a nurse in the Army deployed to the Javitz Center. I know a respiratory therapist there. The hospitals are overwhelmed. They have to make decisions about who gets treatment — in essence, who lives and who dies — and they are burying people in mass graves.

So come on, Ohioans, be nice. Say "thank you" to our leaders, be unselfish to protect others and use your brains.

Diana Lewis, Johnstown