To the residents around 18th and Oak streets in Olde Towne East: Welcome to my world.

I’m writing as a Weinland Park resident, but I also serve as chair of the University Area Commission’s zoning committee. For years we’ve been seeing plans for big boxes like the one proposed in your neighborhood. But at least ours – for the most part – have been on major thoroughfares such as High Street rather than the beautiful, modest corner facing the invasion of a five-story apartment block in your neighborhood.

Two problems define your challenge: a flawed zoning process set up to be adversarial, and business models that seek quick returns on investment (through large projects with economies of scale).

There will be zoning hearings, of course, but those will focus on arbitrary numbers – height maximums, parking minimums, floor-area ratio, various measures of “density.” Your worry is what effect that hulk will have on a timeless, classic, neighborhood cluster of rowhouses, century-old brick duplexes and corner stores with upstairs apartments.

And there’s no process for discussing those fears, or the character and preferences of the neighborhood.

The process is adversarial because you’re not really allowed to express – or the zoning committee cannot consider – your legitimate discomfort. So you have to pick out some of the arbitrary zoning numbers and fashion an argument out of them. This puts developers and their attorneys on the defensive – and they are more familiar with the rules.

But there’s another approach; one that my predecessor initiated in the university area. With generally good results, we’ve encouraged developers to come before our committee for conceptual review well before they actually submit a proposal. During reviews, we ask them to meet with community groups during their planning process.

In the best cases, neighborhoods have supported some height variances and developers have said the community meetings resulted in better projects.

Big projects and quick returns pose a tougher challenge. An out-of-town developer may think that because a project worked in St. Louis, it can be done in Columbus. Or a Columbus developer can propose a High Street-type project for a quiet East Side corner. Their focus is building a project – not a neighborhood.

A few months ago, Dispatch reporter Jim Weiker’s interview with pioneering Short North developer Sandy Wood showed a mindset that almost seems quaint today – but that we need more of. Wood’s development career focused on his neighborhood and long-term investment, rather than a quick return and a sale. Here are some of his comments:

“This is really a story of what a neighborhood can do for itself because we worked with the neighbors,” Wood said. “I didn’t know you were supposed to develop them and sell them, in the first place.

“We tried projects in other communities ... but we always came back to the Short North because we considered that our home and that was where we belonged.”

I’m not anti-development. I’m not anti-density. Given its projected growth, Columbus has a lack of housing. But we need neighborhoods and homes, not just “housing units.”

We need more than big projects by a few large developers. We need lots and lots of small neighborhood-oriented builders doing infill housing in – and sharing in the profits from – their own neighborhoods.

There’s a term for it: “missing middle” housing. In Columbus it’s the side-by-side duplexes in older neighborhoods and the four-, six- or eight-unit brick rowhouses all over town – cheek-by-jowl with single-family homes. A Columbus architect has a model for a new variation on that theme. The mayor of Lancaster is proposing three- and four-unit infill housing in older neighborhoods.

A national initiative called the Incremental Development Alliance is dedicated to projects that are incremental, small and local. It conducts workshops around the country to train builders, developers and property managers to invest in their own neighborhoods.

It seems like a better model for 18th and Oak. Or Linden. Or the Hilltop. Or almost anyplace in central Ohio.

Brian Williams is a local freelance writer.