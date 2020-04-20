Whenever we face a crisis as Americans, we pull together. Neighbors help neighbors, friends reach out to friends and families get closer.

It’s also a time when ordinary folks put aside their fears to punch that clock every day so the rest of us get what we need to make it through the week.

In Columbus, truckers from Keurig Dr Pepper on Stelzer Road, plant workers at G&J Pepsi on Gibbard Avenue and merchandisers from Coca-Cola Consolidated on Groves Road are on the job night and day to get us our groceries.

Stock workers are hustling to put items on grocery shelves and cashiers, counter people, managers and assistant managers are working double-time.

Some of these folks never get much notice, but they are critical to helping us maintain a sense of normalcy while our medical professionals and first responders work the front lines.

The Ohio Beverage Association salutes these men and women in Franklin County and throughout Ohio who show up to work every day so we can have the foods and beverages we want for our families.

Kimberly McConville, executive director, Ohio Beverage Association, Columbus