I was afraid this would happen. At least in some quarters, Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton have become victims of their own success. Following their example, Ohioans have done our part to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing, conscientious hand-washing and wearing masks in public. And thanks to DeWine and Acton’s compassionate and data-driven leadership, Ohio is moving through the COVID-19 crisis with a far less devastating loss of life than many models predicted.

The hardships resulting from shutting down schools and nonessential businesses are real. All of us want to get back to work and other “normal” activities. But unlike the protesters at the Statehouse on Monday, most of us want the decision to reopen the economy to be made using the same expert understanding of data and concern for health and safety under which the restrictions were imposed in the first place.

We’re doing better than we thought we would, but only because tough decisions were made based on the best information available. I know you won’t, Governor DeWine, but don’t cave into the demands of a few at the risk of sacrificing many. Stay the course. You’ll let us know when it’s safe to come out again.

Laura Kohler, New Albany