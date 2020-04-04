The coronavirus has everyone’s attention right now, as we all focus on keeping our community safe and doing what we can to stop the spread of the virus.



As educators, we are grateful to see such diligence and concern for the public’s health. We also do want to remind everyone that it’s important that our children remain healthy while schools are closed.



Setting daily physical activity goals and finding ways to stay active are important for children’s mental and physical health — and even more important in times of crisis. Staying active can help children reduce the stress and anxiety that can occur in times of crisis compounded by being disconnected from their friends at school.



Only 20% of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations, according to the American Heart Association. Putting an extra emphasis while school is paused can help prevent sedentary habits from sprouting.



Challenge your family to 30 minutes of heart-healthy activity or learning while schools are closed. Consider healthy ways to pass the time.



The American Heart Association offers options online at heart.org/kidsactivties. Another option is its Kids Heart Challenge program which provides daily challenges and activities that also can offer a needed distraction.



With a number of indoor days ahead, it’s more important than ever to maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle and keep moving.



Karen Arbogast, Brandon Cobb, Jeffrey DeHaan, Heather Dennis, Steve Furlong, Matt Giordano, Megan Hackett, Heidi Haas, Tyler Keener, Richard Leone, Adam Parker, Molly Richard, Joseph Rubino, Abigail Stoops, Michael Tefs, Eric Vizzo, Brad Warner, Steven Young and Laura Zollinger



Wooster City School District American Heart Association Heart Health Steering Committee