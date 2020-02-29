A family legend tells of when my dad nearly ran for mayor of Tonawanda, New York. As a longtime union president and Democrat, he was active in local politics, and I often accompanied him on his rounds, delivering signs and visiting campaign headquarters.



He came home from a committee meeting one night to tell my mother: "Dorothy, they want me to run for mayor." While the details are vague, my father’s enthusiasm was met with a vehement "no" from my mother. Thus began and ended my father’s political career.



I’ve never had the urge to run for office, but I am grateful for those who make that effort, as our communities, states and country need honorable people to provide leadership in our representative democracy. Yet as my mother understood, public service requires a sacrifice of time, privacy and reputation for candidates and their families, and while I may have flourished as the mayor’s daughter, it was an experience she was unwilling (or unable) to consider.



As I watched a recent debate, I reflected on that moment in time when my dad nearly entered the political arena. The 60s were a contentious time in Tonawanda due to urban renewal, and my unbiased view from a distance of 50-plus years suggests he would have been a good mayor, patiently able to hear all sides and bring people to consensus. But, alas, it wasn’t to be.



But there is to be a presidential election in 2020, and many spouses have said "yes," even if reluctantly. Like the Republicans in 2016, the Democratic field is being winnowed down through early primaries, campaigning, town hall appearances, hand-shaking and hand-wringing, debate performances and now, endless Bloomberg commercials. Throughout the process, pundits and political correspondents have made their own comments and predictions. Is there anything else to say?



Here’s one debate comment that caught my attention. In the context of gun control, Amy Klobuchar uses the example of whether possible legislation on firearms will hurt her Uncle Dick in the deer stand, but the concept is all-encompassing. Decisions made in Washington affect Uncle Dick in the deer stand, Cousin Allie in the throes of opioid addiction, Aunt Agnes buried under medical debt and neighbor George in danger of losing food stamps and SSI. The question is not just about my self-interests, but about the government’s impact on my neighbor.



The debates themselves are challenging, as Teresa Hanafin of the Boston Globe notes. While it’s vital to hear from the candidates, I like her suggestions on the debate format. Among them: eliminate the audiences, schedule topical debates (foreign policy, health care, etc.), use real time fact-checking and challenge less-than-truthful answers, and enforce time limits and civility (good luck there).



Much of the sound and the fury surrounding the Democrat’s primary efforts have revolved around the questions of electability. Can the candidate win? But it’s the wrong question. Shouldn’t we be asking if the candidate – on either side – can govern well? Can he or she unite a fractured country? Can they (cue the patriotic music) bring the determination of Lincoln, (this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom), the courage of FDR (we have nothing to fear but fear itself), or the inspiration of a young Jack Kennedy (ask not what your country can do for you . . .)? Winning is over-rated (although a necessary evil); the ability to govern for all people, including Uncle Dick, Cousin Allie, Aunt Agnes, and Neighbor George is what is needed "for such a time as this."



The current primary system feels like a never-ending circus. Can’t we get the candidates together in a back room filled with cigar smoke, lock the doors and not let them out until they decide on a presidential candidate? When is the convention?



In Ohio, we patiently wait to cast our primary votes, but will our favorite still be standing after Super Tuesday? Will it all be over except for the shoutin’ by the time we get to the voting booth? And BTW, when will they stop shouting?



Need a break? Try the 1939 film, "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and a bowl of popcorn – or maybe not!



— JoAnn Shade, author of "Only in Ashland: Reflections of a Smitten Immigrant," can be reached at gracednotesministries@gmail.com.