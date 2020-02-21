At a recent rally in Michigan, Trump promised to fund measures needed to repel invasive species, such as the Asian carp, that would upset the Great Lakes ecosystems and economy.



If the invaders succeed, Lake Erie would be one of the biggest losers, particularly its sports fishery and related industries.



The lake known as the "Walleye Capital of the World" and Ohio’s north shore as "Steelhead Alley," would be no more.



The federal government proposed to cover 65% of the cost of the project with the eight states bordering the Great Lakes picking up the remainder.



But Trump reneged, leaving out the protection measures in his federal budget. Once again the president has exposed his ignorance and disdain for science. This is not the only example of the Trump’s war on science and his failure to follow up on his promises.



Trump’s budget also slashes 19% from the CDC, the agency tasked with preparing for and responding to the threat of rapidly spreading human diseases. He ordered these cuts despite the explosive outbreak of the novel coronavirus originating in China and responsible for over 2,000 deaths worldwide.



Over the past three years, Trump and his political appointees have shut down numerous government studies, reduced the influence of scientists over regulatory decisions and have pressured federal scientists not to speak publicly.



He has challenged scientific findings regarding the environment, global climate change and public health. Each year Trump has proposed sweeping budget cuts to the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.



Fortunately Congress has the final say over budget levels. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have rejected his cuts. There is hope!



Lowell R Nault



Wooster