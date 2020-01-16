For a state and nation already on notice that our long-term health is deteriorating, the latest news sounded disturbing wakeup calls.



The health of millennials is worse than the Generation Xers that they follow; and a 40% increase in uninsured rates for the youngest Ohioans — infants to preschoolers — could have long-term consequences not only for their health but also their brain development and overall well-being.



Combined, these developments raise serious questions about the likelihood that trends toward decreased life expectancy can soon be reversed.



It was already distressing when the Journal of the American Medical Association reported late last year that Ohio was one of four states with especially high numbers of "excess deaths" — cases in which more people died than would have been expected if life expectancy rates remained stable. In fact, life expectancy in the United States has declined for three years in a row through 2017, the most recent year for which rates are available.



The U.S. life expectancy, now at 78.6 years, is the lowest among a dozen comparable nations, with a decline starting in 2014 as the life span in other developed nations has continue to rise to an average of 82.3 years.



Now we learn from health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield that millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, are significantly less healthy than the population cohort just before them, the Gen Xers with birthdates between 1965 and 1980.



Being less physically active and having more issues with addiction, depression, high cholesterol and hypertension are millennial characteristics noted in the Blue Cross Blue Shield report, which warns the mortality rate for this sector of the population could be 40% higher than the generation they succeeded.



Beyond the obvious concerns of higher health care costs and reduced quality of life for millennials are wider societal issues: More sick time taken by this group means they will contribute less to the economy as a whole, which impacts all of us.



And what of the even younger generations to come? Seeing more of them start off without access to regular medical care due to being uninsured is a frightening prospect, yet that is what is happening across the nation, according to a new study by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.



For the first time since federal health care reform was enacted with the Affordable Care Act in 2010, more than 1 million children under age 6 across the country did not have access to health coverage as their uninsured rate, which had been declining, rose from 3.8% in 2016 to 4.3% in 2018.



In Ohio, the impact was even greater, with the uninsured rate for young children rising to 5% from 3.6% in that period — amounting to 12,000 more uninsured babies to preschoolers — a 40% jump that was third-highest in the country.



Fortunately, emergency medical treatment will be available to uninsured children who get sick enough to require hospitalization because of laws requiring such care regardless of ability to pay. But not having insurance keeps them from getting the regular checkups that can ensure healthy development for the rest of their lives.



The Dispatch is glad to see Gov. Mike DeWine was appropriately dismayed at the Georgetown findings and asked state officials to identify ways to reduce any bureaucratic barriers for uninsured children to access coverage through Medicaid. That’s the least we should do.



— The Columbus Dispatch