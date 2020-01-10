I, for one, am sick and tired of all of this crazy slam and slander about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.



This junk didn’t start over Trump’s call to a foreign government. It started in 2016 before he was ever inaugurated into office. They were calling for impeachment then. Democrats couldn’t stand being defeated. They were so upset that their little sweetheart Hillary Clinton didn’t get her chance to help them destroy America. That’s right, destroy America.



President Trump may not be perfect, but no president has. Trump has never been given any credit for all the good he has done for this country. More jobs, better wages, jobs coming back to the U.S. beefing up our military, manufacturing doing better, etc. As for immigration, Trump is right to limit the number of immigrants coming here. The Democrats want open borders and free medical, school, housing, even the right to vote for immigrants. Democrats believe that socialism is the new way of life. It doesn’t work, ever. As for impeachment, it would be better to impeach the whole Democratic Party. If we impeach the Democratic Party, we could get America back to the way our founding fathers intended and make America great again.



Now, editor, it is your turn. The section you call commentary should be renamed to the slander column. Why? Because 98% is nothing more than slander and degrading of President Trump, 1% on other politics and 1% on non-politics.



Well, I had my say for now. I expect to hear a lot of flack from this. And, by the way, if someone decides to write me about this like one of my other letters, have the guts to sign your name to it.



Ernest L. Eagle



Danville