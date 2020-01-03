At this point in time, we have an impeached president who is a known lawbreaker, an amoral man and literally on almost every day is acting like a spoiled child. (Imagine if Barack Obama or Bill Clinton acted like this.)

How the Republicans can honestly defend this man defies commonsense. There has to be a time when people, as Americans, put country ahead of the party, whether Democrat, Republican or an independent.

Now is the time for Republicans to show all evidence or people who can defend the president. However, more than likely, there is no proof.

Then the senators must vote to convict and remove, as this is their job.

Donald Trump is not above the law, as he is only one man. Then Mike Pence assumes the office, and the nation moves on.

Our Constitution is more important than one’s party.

ROBERT WEBER, PERRY TOWNSHIP