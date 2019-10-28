We hosted Bob Breneman’s campaign kickoff at United Titanium back in 2007. I supported his run for mayor back then and enthusiastically endorse his run for a fourth term.



Wooster has prospered under his leadership and there are many accomplishments under his watch, but I would like to focus on the industrial development that has occurred over the last 12 years. Schaeffler (LuK) has been under constant expansion during that entire period and the city administration has worked alongside this major employer to be certain its growth was taking place in Wooster. Daisy Dairy was recruited to construct a new facility in our fair city and GOJO came to town, occupying the industrial space vacated by Rubbermaid. Wayne Economic Development Council and the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce were instrumental in securing these new employers and worked closely with city officials to make it happen. These three companies alone have combined employment of over 2,300 people.



The city administration has been helpful to others of us in the manufacturing sector as we worked toward growing and maintaining our facilities here in Wooster. I’d like to see economic development efforts continue and I’m confident it’s a high priority on Bob’s agenda. I encourage you to take time to vote.



C. Michael Reardon



United Titanium Inc.



Wooster