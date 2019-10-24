So the Democrats want to impeach Trump. Why? Because:



They don’t like him.



They don’t like his hair.



They don’t like that he tells it like it is.



They don’t like Melania.



They don’t like Barron.



They don’t like Donald Jr.



They don’t like Eric.



They don’t like Ivanka.



They don’t like Tiffany.



They don’t like the unemployment rate — the lowest it’s been in 50 years.



They don’t like unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanics and Asians at a historic low.



They don’t like that he supports Christianity.



They don’t like that he calls out the media for their fake news.



They don’t like his support of our military.



They don’t like he puts America first.



They don’t want a wall to keep our country safe from drug cartels and human traffickers.



They don’t like his support of Israel.



They don’t like his desire to protect unborn babies.



From day one, the vitriol and slings and arrows have never stopped. The only thing the Democrats have done in the past three years is try to destroy Trump. They haven’t done one thing on infrastructure, health care, lowering taxes, addressing the homeless problems in the Democrat-governed big cities (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, etc.). They are not working for the people who elected them, but are hellbent on overturning the 2016 election. I heard a Democratic congressman say they can’t beat him at the ballot box so they must impeach him. Nice talk, ‘eh?



For the bleeding heart liberals out there who want open borders and never-ending illegals pouring into our country, since you talk the talk, it’s time you walk the walk. I challenge any of you to go down to the southern border, take a family of illegals and provide a home, food, clothing, health care, education and any other things they want. Keep the doors to your homes unlocked. Walk the walk!



Sue Foelich



Wooster