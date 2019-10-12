The League of Women Voters is dedicated to encouraging all citizens to be informed voters. With this in mind, the League of Women Voters of Wayne County is holding our annual Candidates Night in Wooster on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.



This free, non-partisan event will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Bruch Hall. The League has co-sponsors AAUW, Wooster/Orrville NAACP and The Daily Record for this exciting opportunity to hear the candidates.



Now is a good time to come out and learn more about who deserves your vote. The candidates for Wooster mayor and Wooster city council will be in attendance. We appreciate the willingness of the candidates to participate in Candidates Night.



Our program allows voters to hear candidates from both parties discuss the issues through questions asked by the audience. There also will be time to speak to the candidates informally after the event.



The League of Women Voters would like to remind everyone to vote on Nov. 5. For more information about voting, check out the website of the Wayne County Board of Elections. Remember to take your driver's license, photo ID or utility bill or pay stub (must have name and address) when you go to vote. If you like, check out the hours for early voting also.



Please come to our Candidates Night event on Oct. 17, and be an informed voter!



Kathy Helmuth



League of Women Voters of Wayne County