The Christian Community Nurses extends its thanks to the entire community for its generous support of the rummage sale at the Christian Community Center in August.



We wish to thank all the people who donated items for the sale and those who supported the sale. We also want to thank all the churches and volunteers who helped with sorting, carrying boxes, advertising, Lions Club for putting up and tearing down the tent and clean-up.



Thanks, also, for all those you baked the delicious goodies we sold. At the conclusion of the sale, the Store at the Loudonville Church of the Nazarene select, free of charge, clothing and other items useful for their inventory. All proceeds from our sale are used to support local charitable causes



Blessings and thank you again for your continued support