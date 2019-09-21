I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has contributed to the Gen. David Wooster statue project. Individuals, civic groups and local businesses have made great contributions toward the completion of the project. To date 20 presentations have been made about Gen. David Wooster to civic groups, county commissioners, Wooster City Council, educators and citizens simply interested in learning about the man for whom our city was named. One presentation was made to educators at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.



The project always has been two-fold. First, education. The public interest in this project and this American hero increases the more that people learn about his contributions throughout the 1700s. Second, the statue campaign which is the core and the visualization of the educational component of this project. We are reconnecting to our roots as citizens of Wayne County and the City of Wooster by installing this first-ever bronze statue at Wayne County Public Library in downtown Wooster.



David Wooster was a lawyer, trained at Yale College. He was an entrepreneur, starting the David Wooster & Co. mercantile in New Haven. He was a husband and a father of six children. He was a civic leader, corresponding to the governors of Connecticut and the King of England prior to the Revolution. He aided Phyllis Wheatley in publishing her first book of poetry. After his death Wheatly wrote a heartfelt eulogy poem in his honor. He was a soldier, serving in the military during the War of Jenkin’s Ear, the siege of Louisbourg, the French and Indian War, and finally the American Revolution. His leadership, character, fortitude and dedication to the cause of Liberty, Freedom and Equality are our heritage.



If you have not yet contributed to the Gen. Wooster Statue Campaign, now is the time. This is a perfect opportunity for business leaders and individuals to make an end-of-the-year tax deductible donation to this legacy project. All donations may be mailed to the Wayne County Community Foundation, 517 N. Market St., Wooster, 44691, attention General Wooster Statue Project, or donate online at https://www.waynecountycommunityfoundation.org/funds/general-david-wooster-statue-fund-2



Jason Edwin Anderson



Wooster