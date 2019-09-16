I’m a retired lawyer and a gun owner. I’ve had my conceal carry permit since the early 2000s. I purchased my guns to protect myself and I support the right to own firearms, but I do believe that background checks on all gun purchases with limited exceptions will make our communities safer and reduce gun violence.

Right now, Ohio has gun background check laws on the books, but there is a glaring loophole that undermines the existing law. When you purchase a gun from a federally licensed dealer, like at a local retail sporting goods store, you are required to undergo a background check. The large majority of these checks are completed instantly, and the others are usually completed within a few days. It’s quick, simple and it is not prohibitively expensive, considering the amount of money people spend on firearms.

But what if you know you would not pass a background check? You’re a convicted felon or a domestic abuser. Well, in Ohio, just find a private seller willing to skip the background check.

You can find them online and at gun shows. In Ohio, it’s estimated that 1 in 5 gun purchases are conducted without the buyer submitting to a background check.

The U.S. Congress and state lawmakers in Ohio have determined that certain individuals should be prohibited from owning guns because their possession poses a risk to the safety of the general public. So why would we give those people a loophole to get around the law? Do we afford juveniles a loophole to obtain a driver’s license or alcohol before the legal age? Do we provide a loophole to those whose license has been suspended or revoked because their driving records indicate that they present a danger to the public in a motor vehicle?

It makes sense that background checks should be one of those things we are required to do for the safety of ourselves and others. It’s an easy fix that does not violate the Second Amendment.

Since 1994, approximately 3.5 million people legally prohibited from purchasing a gun have failed background checks. More than 35% of these denials involved people convicted of felony offenses. Background checks work. They are not a panacea for mass shootings, but they have proved to reduce gun violence and keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.

In the recent shootings in Odessa, Texas, the murderer was ruled by a court to be incompetent to own a firearm so he exploited a loophole in the law, similar to Ohio’s, to purchase a rifle without a background check. His killing spree left seven dead and wounded 25.

I’ve been collecting signatures with Ohioans for Gun Safety in 14 counties. Republicans, Democrats and independents, gun owners and nongun owners, faith leaders and business owners support common sense background checks, and they are frustrated with our legislature’s failure to act.

A Quinnipiac Poll found that 90% of Ohioans support background checks, including 87% of gun owners. Gun owners like myself have no problem with a background check. We want to follow the law and we believe others should too. The law should apply equally to everyone.

So I urge you to sign the Ohioans for Gun Safety initiated statute petition. After we collect nearly 133,000 valid signatures, the proposed law goes to the legislature, which will have four months to pass it or pass on it. If they do nothing, we must collect an additional 133,000 signatures from registered voters and we use direct democracy to go to the ballot and the people.

The proposal is simple and straightforward. If you want to buy a gun in Ohio, get a background check like they do in 21 other states. And we have exemptions, such as family members gifting or selling their firearms to one another.

Our opponents may engage in tactics to scare you, but don’t believe it. Background checks reduce gun violence and save lives, and as a gun owner and conceal carry permit holder, I cannot conceive of any reason to oppose closing these loopholes.

Andrea R. Yagoda is a native New Yorker who earned her juris doctor degree at Capital University. She retired from the practice of law in 2014 and lives in Delaware County with her family.