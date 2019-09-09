This is the 18th anniversary of that dastardly terrorist attack on these United States of America, 9-11-01. Let us not forget the nearly 3,000 lives lost, including 343 of New York City’s firefighters. They died doing their duty valiantly. Even more heroic was the decision of patriots on the plane headed to Washington, D.C. to commandeer it and propel it into the ground near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. That patriotic action took courage beyond compare. (Could you or I have done likewise?) I hope so!



The terrorist war goes on. I hope and pray that we and Homeland Security can avoid a repeat. Pray for peace worldwide.



American flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset; approximately 7:05 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.



R. James Hercules



Wooster